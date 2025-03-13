New Balance expands ‘Made in UK’ collection

American sneaker brand New Balance has added a new style to its ‘Made in UK’ collection, which combines walking shoe heritage with contemporary design for a more formal aesthetic.

The ‘Allerdale’ is named after the historical district in Cumbria, home to the brand's UK manufacturing facility in Flimby, and draws its cleaner silhouette from the UK’s rich tradition of outdoor leisure.

Sam Pearce, creative design manager at New Balance, said in a statement: “This is a new market opportunity for New Balance, one which looks beyond only retro running by capitalising on a shift towards a more formal and tailored approach to fashion. A cleaner, stripped back silhouette with a focus on premium materials that are already synonymous with Made in UK production.”

New Balance ‘Allerdale’ sneaker Credits: New Balance

Crafted with premium leather and suede fabrications, the Allerdale presents a clean and streamlined silhouette with minimalist branding marked by an embroidered flying New Balance logo, featuring a sturdy cupped sole unit with heavy-duty stitching and a rugged hiking-inspired tread for an inspired take on outdoor style.

The shoe is also features the brand’s signature FuelCell cushioning technology and an OrthoLite insert for added comfort, hiking-inspired D-ring lacing, and a woven tongue label featuring illustrations of the Lake District.

New Balance ‘Allerdale’ sneaker Credits: New Balance

Pearce added: “Building on the legacy of our revolutionary Hiker models, and our lesser-known walking collection of the 1980s – which were also made in England – this design was born and named by its very surroundings. The ‘Allerdale’ is a modern expression of a classic style, built for those who want to walk their own path.”

The new silhouette adds to the 991 and 1500 styles crafted from New Balance Flimby's factory since 1991. The ‘Allerdale’ sneaker in brown leather will be available globally from March 20 on New Balance’s website.