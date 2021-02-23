New Balance links with baseball star Francisco Lindor for signature shoe

Global footwear brand New Balance has linked with Baseball star Francisco Lindor to launch the brand’s first-ever baseball signature shoe and apparel collection.

The collection includes footwear, apparel, and accessories such as headbands. Each piece is decorated with colorful design motifs representing Lindor’s journey from growing up in Puerto Rico to becoming a shortstop for the New York Mets and a New Balance ambassador.

‘The Lindor 1’ shoe is a classic baseball cleat in two colors. There is also a lifestyle silhouette available in three colorways. Each shoe features floral patterns inspired by the Flor de Maga, the official national flower of Puerto Rico.

Lindor’s mantras of ‘Be Consistent’ and ‘Stay Postive’ are incorporated into the collection and can be found on apparel and the tongue of all footwear.

In addition, the brand said ‘The Lindor 1’ features two signature straps, one on the midfoot that helps lock the foot in and then a state-of-the-art detachable strap that provides additional ankle support.

According to the brand, the detachable ankle strap is a first of its kind for New Balance cleated products. Lindor personally requested for all footwear in the collection to include the strap in order to be worn as a low or mid-top, giving consumers versatile support on the field without compromising style.

The apparel collection comes in black and white or a colorful tie-dye-inspired design that reminds the star athlete of his Puerto Rican roots: ocean blue, bright green trees, and golden yellow representing the sand and sun.

“I hope everybody will feel inspired to boldly express themselves when they see ‘The Lindor 1’ and this collection,” said Lindor in a press release.

photos: courtesy of New Balance