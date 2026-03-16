New Balance named official footwear and apparel partner of New England Patriots

New Balance has been named as the official and exclusive athletic footwear and apparel partner of the American football team, New England Patriots, as well as its associated playing field, Gillette Stadium. The long-term agreement is said to reflect a commitment to the team, with the sponsorship to take shape through performance, facility and community involvement.

The partnership rollout will begin with a new training centre in Foxborough, officially named the New Balance Athletics Center, which is due to be unveiled next to the Gillette Stadium this spring. The facility, spanning 160,000 square feet, is designed to serve as a performance campus for football operations, housing training, conditioning and recovery tools.

New Balance will also become the presenting sponsor of Patriots Training Camp, building on the brand’s role in backing player development, as well as a cornerstone partner of the Patriots Foundation, supporting and promoting charitable initiatives. This will fall alongside further sponsorship of Patriots’ youth football programmes, focusing on increasing participation and access to community initiatives.

Speaking on the deal, Chris Davis, brand president and chief marketing officer of New Balance, said: "At the heart of this partnership are two global brands united by shared values and a deep commitment to New England. The Patriots embody excellence, performance, and an authentic connection to the local communities, both on and off the field.

“This collaboration represents an enduring investment in performance, culture, and community, with the goal of creating opportunities that inspire and empower the next generation of athletes to play, grow, and compete. We're excited to innovate together."