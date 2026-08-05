New Balance unveils new outdoor space for factory workers

American sneaker brand New Balance has opened its first-ever garden at its factory in Flimby, Cumbria, designed to offer a restorative outdoor space for the factory workers behind the craftsmanship of its ‘Made in UK’ products.

The ‘Flimby Garden’ has been created in collaboration with London-based jewellery designer Bleue Burnham to reflect a shared passion for craft and the creativity of the natural world, while also offering its 300 skilled workers a “place for rest, reflection and connection throughout the working day”.

New Balance ‘Flimby Garden’ by Bleue Burnham Credits: New Balance

Located alongside the Flimby factory, the garden has been conceived as a restorative environment where employees can step away from the production floor and spend time immersed in nature. The garden features seating areas and communal gathering points, designed to “encourage a moment to pause,” while carefully considered planting ensures the landscape evolves and blooms across each season.

Burnham drew inspiration for the garden from the surrounding landscape of the Lake District, with gently undulating flower beds, wildflower planting, pockets of water and flowering cherry trees, alongside playful organic elements, such as custom multi-coloured bird boxes integrated to support local wildlife.

New Balance ‘Flimby Garden’ by Bleue Burnham Credits: New Balance

Dan Holtby, director of UK manufacturing and operation at New Balance, said in a statement: “At New Balance, craftsmanship starts with people. The Flimby factory has been home to generations of skilled makers, and we wanted to create something meaningful for the employees who continue that legacy every day.

“This garden is a celebration of their contribution and a space designed for their wellbeing, enjoyment and connection to the natural environment that surrounds the factory.”

For more than 40 years, New Balance has invested in UK manufacturing, with the Flimby factory producing approximately 30,000 pairs of shoes each month.

New Balance ‘Flimby Garden’ by Bleue Burnham Credits: New Balance