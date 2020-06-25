New "Black in Fashion Council" launches to promote equal rights

A new organization has launched to promote inclusion within the fashion industry. Founded by Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner and Sandrine Charles of Sandrine Charles Consulting, the new Black in Fashion Council aims to "represent and secure the advancement of black individuals in the fashion and beauty industry [sic]," according to the council's website.

The council describes itself as a collective, with an executive board consisting of several fashion and beauty industry figures such as GQ deputy fashion director Nikki Ogunnaike, Harlem's Fashion Row founder Brandice Daniel and costume designer Shiona Turini.

According to Vogue, the Black in Fashion Council will create an equality index score for companies across the fashion and beauty sectors.

"As a collective, we envision a world in which black people in fashion and beauty spaces can be open and honest, guaranteed equal rights, and be celebrated for our voices," the council's website states, "While we are working on our end, we encourage people in the industry to rise to the occasion to sustain long-term change."