New brand Harpenne to target older women

River Island Global Holdings is to launch a new online womenswear brand, Harpenne targeting older women, a customer group that the fashion brand states has been “predominantly been ignored on the high street”.

Due to launch in September, Harpenne will offer affordable womenswear pieces inspired by “European flair and femininity” as it looks to create a fashion line with a unique “point of difference” targeting women who are “rediscovering themselves and are embracing their sense of style”.

In a statement, Harpenne said it was about a "sense of style and attitude, not chasing the latest trend so the pieces stand the test of time” and that the debut autumn/winter collection would feature unique prints and embraces colours flattering all skin tones, as well as offer items designed to suit and flatter all body shapes.

Fiona Lambert, managing director of business development at River Island, said in a statement: “Harpenne was created after noticing a huge gap in the market, we want to give the forgotten customer a voice. The pieces within the collection are inspired by culture and individuality.

“Aimed at women with attitude, Harpenne wants to revolutionise the retail offering so all women can embrace their sense of style and feel confident, no matter what their age.”

The autumn/winter 2019 collection will comprise of 120 ethically sourced pieces offering “timeless pieces which have enduring quality” and will be available from the brand’s own e-commerce, harpenne.com, with new items added on weekly basis, with some limited edition lines being made in small quantities.

The entry price point will be 25 pounds, while dresses will retail between 60-100 pounds and tops between 25-80 pounds.

Harpenne is being spearheaded by Lambert and will be completely separate from the River Island high street chain, as it is aimed at a “completely different customer” added owner River Island Global Holdings.

Images: courtesy of Harpenne