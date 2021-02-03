New brand LDT launches exclusively with Dillard's

Dillard’s, Inc. and New York-based designer duo Michael and Alex Toccin have launched a new brand called LDT.

LDT offers a fresh take on American fashion with the refined feminine style of the ‘60s and ‘90s. The collection is meant to be worn every day of the week, no matter the occasion, with a mix of vibrant colors, custom patterns, and tailored designs.

“LDT is about giving women a fun and fresh take on American fashion that makes every day special,” said designers Alex and Michael in a press release. “We are thrilled to launch this new brand while maintaining our core mission: to make women everywhere feel comfortable, confident, and stylish.”

The couple says they were inspired to name the brand after their daughter and motivated by designs that evoke a feeling of youthful joy combined with easy-to-wear styles.

LDT is not the first brand for the husband-wife duo. They run and manage successful brand Toccin NY and have years of experience in fashion.

“We are looking very forward to exclusively launching LDT with Alex and Michael Toccin,” said Alexandra Dillard Lucie, Dillard’s vice president of merchandising. “They have built a fantastic team around the Toccin brand, and we are eager to see their unique style and brand represented at Dillard’s.”

LDT will be available starting February 8, 2021, exclusively in 85 Dillard’s stores nationwide and online at Dillards.com.

Photo credit: Toccin