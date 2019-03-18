New British-made sustainable swimwear Naeco launches

Avid kite surfer and scuba diver, Zak Johnson, has launched a new line of British-made luxury swimwear for men made from recycled ocean plastic.

Johnson states that seeing first-hand the devastation that plastic contamination is causing to the ocean’s ecosystem drove him to launch a swimwear line of fashionable beachwear that combined “stylish simplicity and sustainability” that was made with 100 percent recycled ocean materials.

Each pair of Naeco swim shorts has been made from 15 plastic bottles, with Naeco stating that the “revolutionary fabrics” have been created using market-leading recycling methods, textile research and technology. The material is infused with state-of-the-art Nanotechnology to provide water repelling properties, resulting in swim shorts that instantly dry the moment you step out of the water. This process also offers far greater UV protection, longevity and stain repellent properties.

Zak Johnson launches new sustainable swimwear line for men

Naeco founder Zak Johnson said in a statement: “Over the years I have seen more and more plastic in the ocean that is spoiling the ecosystem. By investigating the two major issues of ocean plastic and the damage that the fast fashion industry has caused, we realised that we can make a product that not only looks great but also has a huge impact on our global environment, while making a difference to everyone’s lives.

“Naeco symbolises what I believe the fabrics of the future should be and what I believe a luxury fashion brand of the future needs to be.”

The collection of swim shorts have been inspired by elegant British tailoring and have been designed and made in London to have a “timeless, tailored look,” added the brand.

On the Naeco website it notes that the design process took two year of research to create shorts that were “comfortable, beautiful, and most importantly, sustainable”.

The swim shorts come in a variety of colours including red, navy blue and black and cost 185 pounds are available from the brands website.

As well as using recycled ocean plastic, Naeco is also donating time, services and a percentage of its profits to help ocean charities and organisations around the world.

Images: courtesy of Naeco