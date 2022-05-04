New clothing rental platform Cloan launches

Clothing rental start-up Cloan has launched offering consumers access to the wardrobes of fashion industry creatives and influencers, such as Lindsey Holland, Marisa Martins, Jessica Skye and Amira Khan.

The platform, founded by Rachel Cornick, who runs talent agency Varg Talent, combines fashion rental with the power of social media, stocking a curated edit of influencers' wardrobes including contemporary labels, luxury brands and high street names.

Commenting on the launch, Cornick said in a statement: “I was seeing this shift in the ways we’re consuming fashion and at the same time witnessing first-hand the rapid rise of influencer marketing so merging the two felt like the natural next step.”

Cloan aims to offer a premium renal experience with a direct-to-consumer model rather than peer-to-peer, with the platform managing all items and quality-controlling every rental, with all loans, stored, cleaned and sent out from its purpose-built facility.

Cornick added: “Peer-to-peer definitely has its place in the rental space, but I wanted to replicate the kind of thrill-factor - from browsing to unboxing - that you get with the best e-commerce sites.”

Varg Talent founder launches clothing rental platform

The rental platform carries accessories from designers including Burberry, Chloe, Loewe, Miu Miu and Prada, alongside clothing from labels such as Joseph, Toteme, Frankie Shop, Rejina Pyo, Ghost, Rotate, Kitri, Sandro, Rixo, Stine Goya and Shrimps.

Image: Cloan

Cloan has kicked off with the roster from Varg Talent, which includes Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks, Fleur Raffan, Selin Tufanoglu, and Emily Wells. The rental platform adds that “the insight on engagement between the creatives and their online audiences will be pivotal in Cloan’s positioning within the clothing rental space”.

Consumers can rent for 4, 10 or 16 days, with rentals starting from 26 pounds, and the price includes the platform's premium cleaning service. The pay-per-hire service also offers “peace of mind” insurance to cover accidental damages during the rental period.

Cloan also adds that it has formed an exclusive partnership with Go Climate “to ensure a consistent commitment to sustainability,” and will offset its environmental impact.