New data reveals throwback fashion trends making a comeback in 2021

Nostalgic trends of the 90s and early 2000s are set to make a big splash in 2021 based on new research taken from analyzing customer search data.

The top six emerging trends include glitter tights, furry boots, arm warmers, Ed Hardy tops, leg warmers, and shearling trim jackets.

The upcoming fashion trend list for 2021 is according to internal customer search data taken from the last two months by UK-based retailer PrettyLittleThing using Google Analytics.

Early 2000s celebrity favorites Von Dutch and Juicy Couture have seen a 235 percent and 308 percent increase in searches, respectively. Ed Hardy tops were up 556 percent.

Famous footwear brand Uggs has recently reinvented itself with a new shorter ankle version of its iconic shoe that has been recently seen on models and celebrities alike. Search results for the shoe increased by 1008 percent.

Initially, a fashion trend in the 80s, thanks to a workout craze made famous by Jane Fonda, leg and arm warmers have made a comeback. After being spotted at New York and Paris Fashion Week, leg warmers’ searches went up 517 percent, while arm warmers were up 650 percent.

Embroidered shiny tights were recently seen on the runway during Fendi FW21, while Chanel has launched tights featuring sparkling crystals. Glitter tights have made a popular comeback with a 1588 percent increase in searches.

Shearling trim jackets have emerged as a staple must with a 2900 percent increase, but unlike the retro trend, the 2021 version is faux.