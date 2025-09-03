New Era strengthens ties with F1 with Atlassian Williams Racing

British F1 team Atlassian Williams Racing has signed a multi-year partnership with American lifestyle apparel and headwear brand New Era, starting from the 2026 Formula 1 season.

The move will see New Era designing and producing a full range of apparel, headwear, and accessories for the entire team, drivers, and fans, replacing Atlassian Williams Racing’s current apparel partner, Puma.

In a statement, New Era said it was a first-of-its-kind deal in the company’s 105-year history, and that it will dress Atlassian Williams Racing “from head to sock at all 24 races across the globe” as its official teamwear and headwear partner.

The range for the team and its drivers, Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, will be in signature Williams colours, and will “embody speed, precision and style while meeting the demands required by drivers, engineers and pit crew alike”.

To complement the team line, New Era will also be launching a curated line of “elevated styles,” including lifestyle collections and race specials throughout the season.

New Era will also be the official partner to all Atlassian Williams Racing teams, including Sim Racing, the Williams Racing Driver Academy, and Williams Heritage.

Paul Gils, vice president of EMEA and India at New Era, said: “Atlassian Williams Racing is one of the most iconic names in motorsport, and we’re extremely proud to join them on their transformative journey of resurgence and redefinition.

“Together, we’re creating world-class product for a global fan base that speaks to tradition, innovation and a bold future – both on and off track.”

The American brand is well-known for its ties to the sports culture and streetwear style space, and has more than 500 licenses in its portfolio, including the NFL, NHL, NBA, and MLB. This deal continues its expansion into motorsport, as it has five other headwear partnerships on the F1 grid, including Alpine, McLaren, Haas, Red Bull and VCARB.

Luke Timmins, merchandise and licensing director at Atlassian Williams Racing, added: “For almost 50 years, Atlassian Williams Racing has been known for its bold innovation and passion for racing.

“From our world-class drivers and engineers to our first-rate fans and partners, we are building a team to win again and take pride in doing things differently. This first-of-its-kind partnership with New Era will mean Atlassian Williams Racing shows up in style and help reach new audiences to join our journey back to the top.”