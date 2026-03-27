New European prize to recognize collaborative circular economy solutions in fashion

The Fédération de la Mode Circulaire (FMC) announces the creation of a European prize, the Circular Fashion Synergies Awards. More than just another award for “sustainable fashion” projects, this prize aims to reward collaborations that tangibly accelerate the development of the circular economy within the textile industry.

The fashion industry is currently facing major environmental and regulatory challenges, making the transition to sustainable business models imperative. The importance of this new prize lies in its ability to recognise solutions that have moved beyond the experimental stage to become operational, profitable and scalable. To this end, the FMC intends to reward active players in the following areas: second-hand fashion; repair; upcycling; eco-design; and recycling.

According to Maxime Delavallée, president of the Fédération de la Mode Circulaire, “[The Circular Fashion Synergies Awards] demonstrate that integrating circular solutions into the core of large organisations is not only possible but is already underway on a European scale.”

Applications for this first edition are open until April 30. Submitted projects must originate from an operational collaboration between complementary partners; have been deployed after 2022; have already generated initial observable results; and be active in the European market.

Selected candidates will be able to compete for two distinct awards:

the Jury Prize, awarded by a panel of European executives and institutional representatives;

the Public Prize, voted for by the industry community during a social media voting campaign.

The award ceremony will take place on June 4, 2026, at Sciences Po Paris, during the Circular Fashion Day.

This article was partly written with the support of an artificial intelligence tool before being supplemented and edited by a FashionUnited journalist.