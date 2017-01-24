New fashion retailer Ownthelook.com to launch in March

New online fashion platform Ownthelook.com is launching the UK’s first editorial styling and multi-brand shopping destination, which will offer customers trend-led, affordable fashion, as well as styling options to create one-off looks.

Launching in March, the online retailer will introduce ready-to-wear, swimwear, accessories and jewellery from more than 40 contemporary emerging labels, including ISLA, N12H, Aeryne and First Base.

The aim of the website is to offer directional trend-led fashion at affordable price points, alongside styling credentials, which co-founder Olivia Cantillon, who has more than seven years in styling and fashion journalism, states is a gap in the market, and will showcase to consumers how to bring together the perfect look.

The website will invite industry insiders to style the latest key trends, comprising of the season's most exciting and aspirational pieces, with each curated outfit sharing advice on how to wear the trend with a unique two-click option to ‘Owning The Look’, meaning customers will be able to purchase the models entire outfit, as well as the option to buy each piece individually.

The concept is to not only showcase what to wear, but also how to wear it.

“I wanted to create a brand that not only helps consumers discover the most exciting fashion brands breaking into the market, but also acts as a guide on ‘how to wear’ each piece to create unique looks, making the shopping experience all the more effortless and enjoyable,” explains Cantillon. “Throughout my career in the fashion industry I’ve had the pleasure of styling some of the strongest emerging labels and I felt it was key to share my expertise to create an innovative and engaging new shopping platform.”

Ownthelook.com will launch in March and will have fashion, accessories and jewellery items priced between 30 and 500 pounds.

