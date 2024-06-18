New haircare brand for kids Niles + Chaz launches

Black-owned haircare brand for kids, Niles + Chaz has launched a range of hair products that celebrate mixed-textured hair and multi-ethnic heritage to promote children's self-confidence and inclusivity.

The label is founded by parents, actor Mike Colter and his wife Iva, a former major Hollywood studio senior executive, and named and inspired by their multiracial and multicultural daughters.

Niles + Chaz is direct-to-consumer and offers hair styling products for kids that are vegan, organic, cruelty-free, nut-free, veggie- and fruit-packed to encourage girls and boys to embrace their unique curls and be proud of their diverse cultural heritage.

The line includes a vitamin-infused curl detangler to keep hair hydrated, smooth, shiny, and frizz-free, a curl raiser to revive curls with moisture, a styling gel cream to define curls, add shine and lock in moisture, and a pre-shampoo scalp treatment that is great for post-braids, twists, or locs scalp cleanup.

Prices range from 16 to 28 US dollars.