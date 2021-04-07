New Look launches 915 range for boys

New Look has launched its first fashion line for boys aged 9 to 15 years old.

The 915 Boys collection is an extension of its 915 kidswear and teen range and is part of New Look’s strategy to offer fashion for the whole family.

The collection includes T-shirts, loungewear, shorts and trousers. Retail prices range from 4.99 pounds for an embroidered T-shirt to 31.99 pounds for a hoodie and jogger set.

New Look also adds that the 915 Boys collection is also part of New Look Kind, meaning that pieces are more sustainable and friendlier to the planet. With pieces including 100 percent organic cotton tops, jeans made using less water and chemicals, and sweatshirts and joggers made with responsibly grown fabrics.

Helen Connolly, New Look’s chief commercial officer for the UK and Ireland, said in a statement: “We are excited to launch our first 915 Boys range this month, expanding on our well established 915 Girls range. We are proud to be able to offer our customers the chance to shop for the whole family, and look forward to welcoming new customers to New Look.”