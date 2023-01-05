New podcast Farming Fashion explores regenerative fibres and the lost connection between farming and fashion

A new podcast called Farming Fashion will hear about regenerative farming from the experts on the ground: the farmers, growers, processors and designers.

The podcast will look at how the fashion industry, in the context of textiles, is navigating the opportunities and challenges faced in creating regional, regenerative fibres and fashion systems.

The series is jointly produced by Southeast and South West England Fibresheds together with Farmerama Radio, and is split into three categories and episodes. The first episode, ‘Farming Fashion’ will touch on Farmers, Processes and Designers.

Regenerative farming opportunities for fashion

Fibreshed is a non-profit organisation that develops regional fibre systems that build ecosystem and community health, through its franchise program across the globe. They all show that it is possible to produce high quality and profitable fibres and dyes in nature-beneficial systems. The problem is that the connection between farming and fashion has been lost.

In the first episode we hear directly from farmers who grow and produce yarns from their own flocks and explore what regenerative fibre farming really looks like on the ground; the second episode hears from three farmers or growers who have diversified their businesses. In the third and final episode three makers from independent design studios who work with native natural fibres and dyes discuss the shift toward a new paradigm for fashion.

In recent years consumers are increasingly vocal about sustainability and wanting their fashion brands to align with their values.

This is why brands and retailers are quick to tout their environmentally responsible fashion credentials, making sustainability a key marketing signal often claiming their collections are “sustainable,” “responsibly sourced,” “organic,” and “recycled”, according to law practise ArentFox Schiff. “As environmental marketing claims continue to proliferate, regulatory scrutiny is also likely to increase.”

The first episode of ‘Farming Fashion’ will launch on Farmerama Radio 15th January.