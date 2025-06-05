New premium activewear brand Seissense launches in the UK

Seissense, pronounced “Sea Sense,” is a new premium activewear brand looking to disrupt the competitive market with its performance wear built on innovation, sustainability, and philanthropy.

The challenge brand has been two years in the making and launches with a comprehensive collection for men and women, featuring more than 50 pieces, including everyday performance wear for both the gym and outdoor enthusiasts, swimwear, and lifestyle elevated essentials.

In a statement, Seissense said the line combines “aesthetic appeal, technical innovation and ethical production,” to offer quality, performance-driven clothing, which will work in the gym, outdoor activities, as well as everyday life.

Seissense campaign Credits: Seissense

Commenting on the launch, the Seissense team said: “We’re incredibly excited to launch Seissense, after years of careful planning, design, and refinement, and overwhelming early interest in select styles, we think we have truly created the ultimate activewear brand. Seissense was born with intention. It was impossible to find activewear that looked great, performed well, and was also genuinely kind to both the planet and to those wearing it, so we decided to make it ourselves.

“The brand name combines both ‘sense’ and ‘essence’ to convey its commitment to purpose in everything we do. Brands often neglect ethical production and sustainable methods in favour of performance or margins. Seissense doesn’t compromise on any of this, establishing a new benchmark within the industry and setting a challenge for other brands to keep up with. Every piece is made with premium fabrics, creative design and conscious production that also gives back. This is only the beginning of a very exciting journey ahead.”

Seissense campaign Credits: Seissense

The brand’s collection spans four pillars: ‘Essentials,’ which offers Seissense’s ultra soft, luxe, tonal garments designed for performance and all-day comfort, including supportive and sculpting leggings, performance tops that fit like a second skin, and support sports bras; ‘Active Swim’ offering swimwear designed for training and swimming in with pieces engineered to handle workouts and open water swims with added SPF 50+ protection and chlorine resistance; and ‘Lifestyle Capsule’ an elevated range of essentials, including technical dresses with breathable, relaxed silhouettes, perfect for post-workout, recovery, travel and as a daily staple.

The fourth pillar is ‘seasonal drops’ where the brand will offer limited-edition pieces featuring hand-illustrated artist prints.

Seissense campaign Credits: Seissense

At the heart of the brand’s product offering with be a curated palette of six signature core colours, which it states will “help form the DNA of the brand’s minimalistic, low-key style”. The brand also uses fabric innovations, such as 'Fuze Tech,’ chemical-free antimicrobial technology that kills odour-causing bacteria on contact, keeping garments fresh for longer, and collagen-infused fabrics, which offer skin-loving softness, zero chafing, moisture-wicking.

In addition, all Seissense activewear is free of harmful PFAS chemicals and are sustainably manufactured with OEKO-TEX and B Corp-certified factories.

The brand has also ensured that it has a strong philanthropic focus and will be donating 1 pound from every purchase to Ripples Africa via Nourish Fund UK, which builds wells to provide access to clean water in the Malawian Lake Community, turning every purchase into purpose.

Seissense campaign Credits: Seissense

Seissense campaign Credits: Seissense

Seissense campaign Credits: Seissense

Seissense campaign Credits: Seissense