New Stitch Fix research highlights challenges of summer workwear dress codes

With temperatures hitting over 100 degrees Fahrenheit this week, the urge to wear a slip dress or flipflops to work increases, until traditional office dress codes come to mind, that is. A recent survey from Creative Access, a diversity and inclusion social enterprise, underscores this uncertainty when it comes to summer workwear: 82 percent of workers say they would benefit from clearer guidance on what's considered appropriate workplace attire, with 43 percent of respondents reporting they've never received any formal direction on how to dress for work.

In fact, close to one-third of office workers (30 percent) reportedly find it more challenging to dress for work in the summer than at any other time of year, according to recent research by personal styling platform Stitch Fix. And that number grows to over half (53 percent) for younger generations like Gen Z. At first glance, not dressing your best for work during the summer may not seem like a big issue. However, studies have shown a clear link between how we dress and how it impacts our mood and overall professional performance.

Dress to Impress & Redefining "Office Appropriate"

A report from the Style Space, which surveyed more than 700 US-based women aged 18 to 75 working in mid- to large-sized companies, revealed that 96 percent feel more capable in their work when confident in their style. The same percentage cited style as a key factor in driving productivity, professionalism, and leadership potential. Yet, only 15 percent felt their current wardrobe truly reflects their leadership ambitions.

Other findings from Temple University reinforce this link: when employees wear clothing they feel good in, they tend to perform better. Aspects such as aesthetic appeal, individuality, and the symbolic meaning attached to clothing are shown to boost self-esteem and influence both task-focused behaviors like goal-setting and social dynamics such as collaboration.

Not very surprising, as how we dress impacts others' perception of us and consequently how we perform at work, so dressing well, even in the summer, is key to work success. As office dress codes change, new research from Stitch Fix takes a closer look at current summer workwear trends and addresses some of the challenges.

Shorts Enter the Office

Insights from Stitch Fix found that a notable portion of the workforce is challenging long-held summer dress code conventions in favor of greater comfort and self-expression. For example, shorts are gaining ground in the office despite once being considered too casual. 34 percent of respondents say they've worn or would wear shorts to work, a number that rises to 41 percent among millennials.

While tailored versions emerged as the most likely choice, a surprising 13 percent of all respondents, and 23 percent of millennials, say they've worn or would wear cutoffs to work. Men appear more open to wearing shorts, with 40 percent reporting they've worn or would wear shorts, compared to 28 percent of women.

Athleisure at Work

The boundary between activewear and officewear continues to blur this season. One in four professionals (25 percent) say they've worn or would wear leggings or sweatpants to the office, while 17 percent report doing the same with bike shorts. Among millennials, that number climbs to 26 percent, indicating a clear casualisation of workwear.

Preppy Staples Go Corporate

The rise of "country club" or preppy style also influences office wardrobes. 23 percent of consumers say they've worn or would wear tennis or golf apparel to work, reflecting broader demand for polished-yet-relaxed summer looks.

Beachwear at the Desk?

Surprisingly, summer staples typically reserved for the sand are showing up at work, too. While only 12 percent of all consumers surveyed would or have worn a swimsuit under their clothes to the office, that number jumps to 19 percent among millennials. Likewise, 20 percent of millennials say they've worn or would wear a beach cover-up to work.

Flip Flops Return

Footwear norms are loosening at the office as well. One in five workers (20 percent) say they've worn or would wear flip flops to the office. Among Millennials, that number increases to 28 percent, while only 6 percent of Baby Boomers say the same.

Summer Style Pushes Dresscode Boundaries at Work

Looking at the findings from Stitch Fix, it seems that warmer weather tends to inspire more sartorial risk-taking in the workplace, with employees increasingly testing the limits of traditional dress codes to assert their personal style. Especially true among younger demographics, as over half of Gen Z (52 percent), 44 percent of Millennials, and 43 percent of Gen X respondents say they're more inclined to bend the rules during summer months.

Interestingly, disciplinary pushback hasn't deterred many from making bold choices. Nearly one in three workers (31 percent) admit to being reprimanded for an outfit they'd confidently wear again. That number climbs to 43 percent for Gen Z and 45 percent for Millennials, a clear sign of a generational divide in workplace fashion attitudes. In contrast, Gen X (71 percent) and Baby Boomers (90 percent) are far more likely to stick to safer style choices to avoid employer disapproval.

Layering Up in Chilly Offices

While the temperature rises outside, indoor office climates tell a different story. 63 percent of employees report feeling physically uncomfortable due to overly aggressive air conditioning in summer. The most common solution? Layering. A majority (62 percent) reach for cardigans or sweaters, while nearly half of millennials (49 percent) take it a step further, opting to wear coats indoors to stay warm, according to Stitch Fix.

Together, these findings signal a broader shift in summer professional dress codes, one increasingly shaped by comfort, individuality, and seasonal ease.