New streetwear brand launches to save Gorillas

That Gorilla Brand, a purpose-led streetwear label to save endangered Gorillas has launched in the UK online at Wolf and Badger.

The European brand was founded in 2018 with one mission - to create something bigger than a fashion brand, with minimalist streetwear that values “uniqueness, quality and design over profit”, with a focus on giving back to The Gorilla Organisation, supporting the charities projects in Uganda.

The streetwear brand, which offers relaxed hoodies, T-shirts and joggers, as well as selection of accessories collection of caps and bags across womenswear, menswear, and childrenswear is already stocked in Tatoi in Athens, Flying Solo in New York, Fashion Space World in Canary Islands, and is now adding Wolf and Badger in the UK to its stockists for the first time.

For every item from the collection sold, 2 euros is donated to The Gorilla Organisation supporting the conservation of the world's gorillas. In addition, each season the brand picks one piece from the womenswear, menswear and childrenswear collections to donate 100 percent of the profit to the charity.

The spring/summer collection is available exclusively in the UK on Wolf and Badger with accessories starting from 26.99 pounds and ready-to-wear starting at 30.99 pounds.

Image: courtesy of That Gorilla Brand