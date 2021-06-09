New sustainable clothing care device W'air launches

The first sustainable laundry device is launching on the market, the W’air, which is looking to revolutionise the way we wash our clothes with hydrodynamic technology.

The three-in-one sustainable clothing care W’air device has taken six years of research and development and works by creating a blast of water, air and detergent that “actively collides” with dirt, grime and everyday odours to clean clothes, soft furnishings and even trainers.

As well as refreshing garments and deep cleaning delicates between washes, W’air removes stains, dirt and odours, which means the washing machine can be used less frequently, enabling consumers to keep their favourite clothes “looking fresher and newer for longer”.

The device also uses just a fraction of the water, energy and detergent of conventional laundry, with the manufacturer stating it uses up to 99 percent less water and 77 percent less detergent than conventional laundry.

The environmental footprint of the fashion industry and its strain on the planet has increasingly become a concern, and according to a report commissioned by W’air, one in three (30 percent) of British consumer admits to throwing an item of clothing in the bin due to a stain they couldn’t remove.

The report in partnership with environmental organisation Hubbub, adds that the UK is moving away from the fast fashion trend with over half of Brits (55 percent) saying they buy clothes to wear at least 30 times. However, four in 10 (38 percent) admit they are unaware of the impact washing clothes has on the environment.

Globally, the way we wash and dry our clothes and the regularity at which we do so is thought to account for an enormous 120 million tonnes of CO2, explains W’air. With around a third of clothing’s carbon footprint coming from how we wash and care for what we own and textile washing is thought to account for as much as 35 percent of primary microplastics in our oceans.

In addition, almost two in five (38 percent) admit they are unaware of the impact washing clothes has on the environment, while one in three (33 percent) said that they would be willing to wash less frequently to be kinder to the planet.

Four in 10 consumers unaware of the impact washing clothes has on the environment

Clothing ends up in landfill due to becoming misshapen, having shrunk or faded, all of which can result from over-washing and 22 percent admitted to having damaged clothing by washing them incorrectly, while half of Brits say they rarely, or never, spot clean garments which can lead to over-washing an entire garment excessively.

Jonathan Hewlett, Pilot Lite venture lead and W’air chief executive, said in a statement: “The accelerating climate crisis has propelled the issue of sustainability into almost every aspect of our lives. Consumers are now demanding sustainability from the products they buy from point of creation to end of life. But it’s not just about demanding businesses are better, they want to do their bit for the planet too and are looking for the tools that can help them. This is where W’air comes in; it helps people care for their clothing differently and reduces their environmental footprint along the way.

“We know it’s hard to ask consumers to completely change their shopping behaviour but the rise in vintage clothing and re-selling sites has shown consumers are pushing for a sustainable future. With the help of W’air, we hope that people will begin to change their laundry behaviour and re-imagine the way they care for their clothes.”

Image: courtesy of W’air

W’air clothing care device looking to revolutionise the way clothes are washed

Kirstie Brittain, spokesperson at Hubbub, added: “Advancements in the products and appliances available to consumers will be important to extending clothing life and reducing the environmental impact laundry can have. Recent years have seen innovation in the efficiency of washing machines, rising popularity for laundry detergent that is better for the environment and more innovative clothing care devices. The combination of this, alongside further education and practical advice are providing consumers with the tools to enable them to make positive changes in their clothing care rituals.”

W’air launches in the UK for 199 pounds with an exclusive high street partnership with Selfridges during June and then across key European markets and other selected retailers including Amazon from July.