New technology CALA streamlines the fashion supply chain

The fashion supply chain just got smaller. New York-based collaboration and production platform CALA has just launched an all-in-one collaboration tool intended for use within the fashion production industry.

The first of its kind, the tool connects a user-friendly design interface with a curated production network. The CALA tool analyzes a project’s needs, and provides its user with selection of production, financing and fulfillment partners to help the complete the supply chain and process. This system allows its users to create their items with a constant and integrated access to their entire production chains.

CALA has been in the works for quite a while. The team has been building the concept since March of this year, along with a group of over 200 leading creatives within the fashion industry. Its partners include Buffalo London, KidSuper and Office Magazine.

Over 90 product styles have already been produced using CALAs, resulting in over 8 thousand apparel units. The tool also provides consultations in design, marketing and brand strategy.

"Today, many of the world's most creative individuals have an audience and a vision, but lack the access to infrastructure and working capital that is required to make them successful," said Andrew Wyatt, chief executive officer of CALA, in a statement. "Our vision is to leverage technology to remove these roadblocks, allowing designers to spend more of their time and energy on what they love–the creative aspect–and CALA will take care of the rest."

New production tool helps emerging brands fulfill orders

CALA is an ideal platform for up-and-comers; it brings together collaboration features with the functionality required by fashion production. It allows a sense of ease and convenience to brands just starting out, who do not yet have a sturdy network of supply partners.

It provides a built-in network, real-time pricing and allows for small batch production that can shorten the turnaround from samples to retail to under six weeks. Plus, brands can benefit from financing options that enable them to sell products without a large investment.

"Before CALA, we would work with a different factory in a different country every time we did a new order –it was pretty much a mess and basically everything you could think of that could go wrong, went wrong at some point," said Colm Dillaneaka, artist and designer of streetwear brand KidSuper.

He added, "We started with just one style on CALA and after our first experience immediately submitted our second and third. Now, when we sell out of a product it takes literally 5 minutes to re-up on our order and it's in our customers hands in weeks, not months.”

CALA is currently operating on an invite-only basis and has a waitlist of over 1,500 designers wanting to join.

Photo: CALA