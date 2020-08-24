New womenswear brand Sentenced. launches

Young British designers Lucy Graham and Georgia Andrew Wilkinson have launched a new womenswear brand, Sentenced., which aims to create a legacy of “sustainable and safe clothing that contributes positively to the fashion industry”.

Hailing from Leeds, Sentenced. aims to offer women luxury and original products with a “classic edge” that last a lifetime. With the debut collection featuring loungewear and separates made from sustainable materials including organic cotton and silks.

Commenting on the debut collection, Graham and Wilkinson said: “We are so excited to launch Sentenced., we have long-sought-after clothing which is not only original but uses high-quality fabrications that will last forever.

“We’re extremely passionate about the ethics behind the fashion industry and we are proud to strive to create a long-lasting message which generations can follow. Sentenced. aims to be in your wardrobe forever and every piece means something special to you.”

The brand explains that its aesthetic is formed from the combination of two very different personalities - the first, feminine, free-spirited and nostalgic, the second, contemporary yet slick and sensual, with the aim of creating pieces that are collectable.

“Purchasing a Sentenced. garment is a statement and an investment, every piece is crafted to last a lifetime, Sentenced. to your wardrobe and Sentenced. to you, for life,” added the brand.

Inspired by 80s influences, the debut collection showcases the brands contouring cuts and fabrics, designed for mastering day to night dressing with classic silhouette shapes including power shoulders, cinched waists and subtle flared details.

Sentenced.’s offering includes fitted dresses, contemporary tracksuits and off-duty separates, which have been curated in a neutral colour palette of black and ivory with splashes of opulent teal and leopard print.

Highlights include the ‘Sasha’ leopard print soft organic cotton hoodie, which is teamed with the matching ‘Stevie’ straight leg leopard print joggers that feature a green and white stripe down the side, while the ‘Blair’ is a silk slip dress with a racer-style neckline and suspender details, and the ‘Desmond’ is a minimally detailed mini dress with scalloped lace trims down the sides.

Prices range from 215-550 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Sentenced.