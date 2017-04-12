New York and Company signs up Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union is to launch her own namesake collection in partnership with New York and Company, which will be largely inspired by the TV series ‘Being Mary Jane’, produced by and starring the actress.

The multi-year partnership will see Union not only designer her own signature collection, which will be exclusive to 7th Avenue Design Studio, a sub-brand within New York and Company, but the actress will also be the face of the retailer and will star in its print advertising, digital marketing, and social media as well as in store and online.

Her campaign duties started this month, while her signature collection is expected to launch in August, exclusive to the retailer. As the brand is known for its dresses, modern suiting, and versatile separates, the Gabrielle Union collection has been inspired by the actresses ‘Being Mary Jane’ show where her character is a career woman.

"Mary Jane's style reflects power, leadership, and risk taking. She wears classic styles but with a twist, which is why I think she'd definitely shop at New York and Company," said Union.

New York and Co chief executive officer, Greg Scott added: “Our customers will relate to Gabrielle. She has worked hard to establish a successful career and is both aspirational and inspirational to our consumer. Gabrielle’s collection will be unlike anything our customers have ever seen from us. Adding her brand to our portfolio will strongly appeal to our loyal clients and will also attract new customers to our brand. It will be significant to our growth strategy in 2017.”

Images: courtesy of New York and Company