New York Fashion Tech Lab returns virtually for 2021

New York Fashion Tech Lab (NYFTLab), a program for women promoting technology advancement in fashion, has announced the six global, women-led emerging companies making waves in the industry for its eighth annual lab experience.

The six companies from Canada, the US, Australia, Germany, and the UK were selected by industry leaders and will participate in the Lab’s first virtual experience during the 12-week program.

The chosen companies will collaborate with NYFTLab’s retail and brand partners, addressing the opportunities technology presents for redefining and shaping the future of fashion and retail. The companies will also engage in sessions with the Lab’s expert network, investors and participate in workshops.

This year’s selected companies are: Lisa, Vntana, Reflekt Me, Xesto, Save Your Wardrobe, and 3D Robe. Each company addresses the themes of fashion, retail, and technology through 3D, NFT, fit, social commerce, sustainability, and inclusivity to improve consumer’s digital experiences.

The retailers and brand partners supporting the 2021 Lab companies are LVMH, Burberry, Richemont, Tapestry, and Levi Strauss & Co.

“We are thrilled to continue our mission of innovating at the intersection of fashion, retail, and technology,” says Jackie Trebilcock, managing director of NYFTLab, in a press release.

“This year, it was very important to us to carry on our annual program and continue to serve as a direct conduit between these innovators and our fashion and retail partners. With fashion having such an influential impact on today’s culture, we recognize, now more than ever, that retailers will continue to seek new technology solutions. Alongside our partners, we aim to support entrepreneurs who are making advancements in this space.”