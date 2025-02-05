New York Fashion Week: 5 Newcomers To Watch

With New York Fashion Week upon us once more, the city is transformed into a buzzing hub of catwalk shows, presentations, and events. Officially kicking off on February 6 with a solid schedule, industry peers from around the globe come together to see designers and brands showcase their upcoming fall 2025 collections. With industry titans like Carolina Herrera, Calvin Klein, and Tory Burch, alongside Brandon Maxwell and Christian Siriano, showcasing their collections through February 11, several newcomers are also making their NYFW debut on the official CFDA calendar.

While some of these fresh-faced labels may already be on your radar, like Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen, favored by Rosalía and fashion insiders alike, others have been quietly making waves. One such label is LeBlancStudios, founded by Dominican designers Yamil Arbaje and Angelo Beato, who have only recently introduced their label to the United States. Here, we share our take on five emerging designers making their debut at NYFW.

Alexis Bittar

Designer Alexis Bittar Credits: Alexis Bittar

Although self-taught, native Brooklyn jewelry designer Alexis Bittar has more than three decades of industry experience, this season marks his first official debut at NYFW. Creating his first collection at the young age of 22, Bittar's eponymous brand rose to global fame in 1992 after his Lucite collection was discovered by Dawn Mello, former fashion director of Bergdorf Goodman. Best known for his avant-garde designs, Bittar has earned numerous accolades throughout his career, including Accessory Designer of the Year at the 2010 CFDA Fashion Awards, and has attracted an A-list clientele featuring Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Meghan Markle, and Megan Thee Stallion. After stepping away from his brand for a period of time, Bittar reacquired his name and brand in 2020 and began revitalizing his vision for the brand's future. Alexis Bittar will make its NYFW debut with a presentation on February 7.

Credited for reviving the art costume jewelry movement in the 1990s, the brand identity stems from Bittar's early passion for art and design, driving him to design bold, hand-finished pieces that redefine conventional jewelry norms. Target Audience: According to the designer, the brand's target audience is the 40 to 60 age group. "I relate to that age group because I am in that age group. I felt like we always were in that age group, but there are very few brands that really talk to them," he said to Fashionista in an interview.

Gabe Gordon

Founding his namesake label in 2019, designer Gabe Gordon is set to make its first runway presentation at NYFW. A RISD graduate and skilled textile artist, Gordon has already carved a name for itself thanks to the creative director's unique take on knitwear. Exploring several themes, from nostalgia to identity, and queer experience, the label offers garments that explore time, decay, and transformation. A deeply personal endeavor, Gordon's work stems from his discovery of knitting as a form of catharsis following the loss of his father during his undergraduate years. His signature aesthetic blends hand-dyed, deconstructed fabrics with innovative textile techniques, resulting in pieces that challenge convention while embracing imperfection. The brand's early standout, the Vortex style with skewed cutouts and asymmetrical draping, has evolved into staples like the space-dyed hoodie, reflecting his ever-expanding vision. Gabe Gordon will make its NYFW debut on February 6 with "Rubber Boyfriend," a collection that continues the designer's exploration of storytelling through handcrafted textiles.

Woven pieces, as Gordon specializes in hand and machine knitting. Weaving narrative through his designs, some of the brand's debut standout pieces were the Vortex styles, characterized by asymmetrical cutouts and stretched button closures. More recent staples include the Space-Dyed hoodie, a relaxed fit with a cinched waist crafted from Supima cotton. Target Audience: Gabe Gordon's core audience consists of fashion-forward individuals, Millennials and Gen Z in their 20s to early 40s, who value craftsmanship, personal storytelling, and innovative textiles. The brand's designs appeal to trendsetters, art lovers, and those drawn to queer-centric narratives, with a focus on self-expression and bold, contemporary fashion.

LeBlancStudios

Co-founded in 2014 by co-creative directors Yamil Arbaje and Angelo Beato, LeBlancStudios is a Dominican brand that has steadily grown from its roots in Santo Domingo to global recognition. The designers, who grew up just streets apart, first began designing together as teenagers, bonding over their shared passion for design. After years of local focus, Arbaje moved to New York City to study at Parsons School of Design, while Beato stayed in the Dominican Republic, working to build the brand's cultural presence and authenticity. Aiming to place Santo Domingo on the fashion map, challenging norms with every piece, after the brand was awarded the Graduate Prize at Fashion Trust U.S. 2024, it is set to make its official NYFW debut on February 6. Presenting a collection titled "Other People's Money," LeBlancStudios will further explore the duo's idea of the future of work and identity through their unique lens, blending speculation with craftsmanship.

Known for their innovative dyeing techniques and striking color combinations, the brand specializes in denim and knitwear. Often exploring Latin American youth culture, shaped by the vibrant hues and powerful graphics of the Caribbean, LeBlancStudios mixes formal wear with bold streetwear, often drawing inspiration from political archives, local youth culture, and South American cinema. Target audience: LeBlancStudio's target audience is both Gen Z and Millennials, who embrace diversity and have a keen interest in history, politics, and the nuances that shape society. The brand resonates with those who value both artistic expression and intellectual engagement, celebrating the outsider who dares to be different and seeks "to redefine their masculine and feminine identities."

Vettese

Vettese, The Perfect Jeans Credits: Vettese

Vettese, launched by Italian-American designer Keri Vettese in November 2022, has rapidly gained recognition in the industry, in part thanks to its founder's mix of Southern California cool and Italian heritage. Drawing inspiration from both her roots and her life in America, Vettese's designs feature elevated everyday essentials with a focus on craftsmanship, quality, and authenticity. Vettese's creations have caught the attention of several celebrities, including Kylie Jenner and Charli XCX, who are drawn to her sleek silhouettes, corsets, and intricately wrapped tube styles. Her design process also reflects her dedication to sustainability, as the designer often works with luxurious fabrics like a special Roman cotton blend. For Fall/Winter 2025, Vettese is taking her brand in a more structured direction, incorporating tailored suiting, leatherwork, and her signature tube designs into a collection that embraces both the ancient and modern. On February 7, Vettese will showcase her first runway collection at NYFW, marking an exciting chapter in the brand's ongoing growth.

Known for its form-fitting dresses and unisex suiting made from more sustainable fabrics, founder Kari Vettese combines fabric manipulation, draping, and an appreciation for proportion to create statement pieces. Target audience: Vettese's target audience is young individuals, Gen Z and younger Millennials, who are proud of their identity, value their heritage and embrace their freedom and zest for life. The brand caters to both women and men who seek to express their authenticity through fashion while celebrating their roots and love for living boldly.

Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen

Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen, a NYC-based designer known for her art-meets-fashion ethos, has quickly garnered industry attention despite only founding her namesake label in 2022. Drawing inspiration from the intersection of fashion and art, the designer utilizes unconventional materials like deadstock fabrics, discarded bedsheets, and even porcelain and paper mache to craft sculptural silhouettes. A Massachusetts native, Whalen honed her skills across several prestigious institutions and internships, including stints at Eckhaus Latta and Bless in Paris, followed by an MFA from Parsons. Nurturing a deep commitment to sustainability and mindful consumption, this philosophy is evident in her pieces, which explore a time before the Industrial Revolution. Already favored by a discerning clientele, including musicians, fellow designers, and artists like Kelsey Lu and Rosalia, her signature creations, such as the Napkin dress and Spiral denim jeans, further reflect her dedication to wearable art. Making her official NYFW debut on February 10, with her fall 2025 show building on previous off-schedule presentations, Whalen seeks to deepen the emotional connection between clothing and humanity.

Known for its cross-section of art and fashion, Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen creates sculptural, wearable art pieces from unconventional materials. Whalen's work often harks back to pre-industrial times, proposing a new way of relating to clothing, our bodies, and the earth. Her pieces, such as the Napkin dress, Spiral denim jeans, and Stomacher dress, are celebrated for their intricate construction and artistic expression. Target audience: Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen's core audience is young consumers, older Gen Z and Millennials, who value artistic expression, sustainability, and the emotional connection that clothing can offer. Her customers are often artists, fellow designers, musicians, and creatives who resonate with her vision of fashion as a form of wearable sculpture.

