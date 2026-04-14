New York fashion week provides hands-on learning for LIM College students

Students from LIM College gained hands-on industry experience during New York Fashion Week, working behind the scenes across multiple runway productions, according to a report published by Fashionista.

More than 60 students participated in the February 2026 shows, taking on roles ranging from rehearsing runway formations and steaming garments to organising backstage logistics and producing content. The experience provided exposure to real-world production workflows and opportunities to build professional networks.

Big brand collaborations

Several students also collaborated with brands such as Michael Kors, assisting production teams during run-throughs and acting as stand-ins to refine timing, lighting and camera cues. Others supported labels including Bronx & Banco, helping prepare outfits, dress models and capture behind-the-scenes media.

The article highlighted how participating students were entrusted with practical responsibilities, allowing them to observe how creative concepts are executed in a professional environment. This type of experiential learning, the report noted, helps future fashion professionals understand teamwork, production strategy and the importance of detail in delivering runway presentations.

For fashion students and educators, the initiative illustrates how industry events such as New York Fashion Week can function as career-building platforms, providing exposure to production roles beyond design, including marketing, logistics and event coordination.