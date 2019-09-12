New York Fashion Week sees brands going sexier

Designers were preparing to help ladies get sexy for the summer at New York Fashion Week. This spring/summer season was a reminder that sex sells, whether it be just showing a little peekaboo of skin, a sheer top, or a little leg, people will see it, want it, and buy it. As the age old saying goes, "less is more."

Bronx and Banco, who were showcasing their new, edgier offerings to editors and buyers, were inspired by a journey through the Sahara desert with each piece drawing inspiration from self-discovery. Some of the most jaw-dropping looks from the collection included several thigh-high slit dresses that would certainly be a statement maker in most situations. In 2012, Angelina Jolie made headlines at the Oscars for a thigh-high slit dress, but it looks like the days of that being controversial are long gone. There's little to no fear in showing some leg anymore, those days are over.

Designer Romeo Hunte, who did a spin on classic work attire for his spring/summer 2020 collection, did not let the usual sex appeal of his collections be lost. There was still high-waisted biker shorts for showing off the figure, cropped shirts for baring the midriff, and a bandeau wrap top that almost bordered on beach wear. The working girl of today gets to be less conservative in many situations, and Hunte's collection said it's time to explore what that means. The days of buttoned up, corporate women being the only workplace standard are behind us.

LaQuan Smith's show was an exercise in animal prints, western inspiration, and party girl style. Short hemlines were a signature part of the silhouettes, and latex leopard print dresses were transparent leaving very little to the imagination. One shirt even read "Laquan Smith Hoedown", fully embracing the sexualized look of the whole collection.

One of the many themes to be taken away from NYFW this season is loving the skin you're in, and feeling sexy about it. If you've got it, flaunt it.

photos 1 - 5: courtesy of Purple PR

photo 6 - 7: LaQuan Smith SS20, Catwalkpictures