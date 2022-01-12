New York Men's Day announced for February 11

The show is going on. New York Men’s Day is moving forward with its annual event scheduled for February 11 at Canoe Studios. The event, held by Agentry PR, will host its 17th iteration on the kickoff day of New York Fashion Week. For the first time, NYMD will be sponsored by Perry Ellis, which is relaunching the Perry Ellis America line. 10 brands are confirmed to participate.

NYMD will be held in its usual two time slots, 10:30 am to noon, and then 4:30 to 6:00 pm. Perry Ellis will present at both sessions, and will also be joined by Atelier Cillian, Clara Son, Nicholas Raefski, A. Potts, William Frederick, Stan, Teddy Vonranson, and The Academy New York.

In addition to the presentation at Canoe Studios, the brands will also be showcasing virtually through the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Runway360 online platform. Perry Ellis will also be bringing a spirit of competition to this year’s event, where one of the designers selected will get the chance to create a special capsule collection for Perry Ellis.

Shoemaker Sperry will also be returning as a sponsor and will be debuting collaborations with Pleasures and Warm & Wonderful. Oribe and AOFM pro will also be sponsors. The full New York Fashion Week schedule is expected to be released tomorrow.