New York Men's Day confirmed for February 15

New York Men’s Day (NYMD) will be moving forward on February 15, still taking a virtual approach with 11 designers. The event will be produced by Agentry PR, the creator of NYMD. This marks the 15th iteration of this event.

The shows will be held between noon and 2 p.m. via the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA’s) Runway360 virtual platform. Each designer gets a dedicated ten minute time slot on the Runway360 main page which will allow brands to integrate AR/VR, live streaming, e-commerce, and social media.

Confirmed designers include A.Potts, Carter Young, Chelsea Grays, Federico Cina, Ka Wa Key, KoH T, Onyrmrk, Stan, Teddy Vonranson, The Stolen Garment and Timo Weiland. This year, New York Men’s Day will be held during the official New York Fashion Week schedule that is set between February 14 and 17. IMG, the sponsor for New York Fashion Week, has said they will showcase NYMD shows on the official NYFW website.

As New York Fashion Week: Men’s was beginning to wane in popularity and attendance, even before the pandemic, the men’s shows have slowly become more integrated with the women’s show. In February of 2020, the men’s shows were a total of three days straight before it went straight into the women’s shows during New York Fashion Week. Now, they will be fully integrated for what is expected to be an all virtual season. IMG and CFDA still have not released a New York Fashion Week calendar, with the event less than a month away.

photo: via Runway360