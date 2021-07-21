New York Men's Day returns to in-person shows

WWD has reported that New York Men’s Day will be returning to in-person shows in September. The showcase of emerging menswear designers produced by Agentry PR will return to its usual two-set format of showing one group of designers from 10:30 am to noon and the second set from 4:30 pm to 6 p.m. New York Men’s Day is currently scheduled for September 8.

The new venue for New York Men’s Day will be Canoe Studios in the Starrett-Leigh building. Watchfinder & Co. will be a sponsor for the event.

A total of ten designers will be showcasing at New York Men’s Day, including eight designers who have previously been part of the showcase and two new designers. The ten designers for this upcoming season include A. Potts, Carter Young, Chelsea Grays, Fried Rice, KoH T, Onyrmrk, Stan, Teddy Vonranson, The Stolen Garment, and William Frederick.

New York Fashion Week runs from September 8 to the 12 this year, and while it will be mostly womenswear designers, the menswear crowd is expected to have slightly more participation than past seasons after over a year of few in-person shows. New York Men’s Day will still have a digital component, as the NYMD shows will still be broadcast on CFDA’s Runway 360 virtual platform.

Image: Agentry PR