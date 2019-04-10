New York Times partners with Everlane for fashion capsule

The New York Times and Everlane are teaming up in honor of Earth Day. The newspaper and sustainable fashion brand are releasing a collection of T-shirts and sweatshirts as part of its Truth campaign that brings attention to environmental issues.

The collaborative capsule is also part of a marketing strategy pegged to Earth Day. The Times' chief marketing officer, David Rubin, told WWD that the shirt collection is intended to push the Truth campaign's message of promoting digital subscriptions to the newspaper.

Proceeds of the partnership with Everlane will go towards ffunding student subscriptions to The New York Times.