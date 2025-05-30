New York’s LIM College to be acquired by ESMOD’s Japanese owner

LIM College, a New York fashion and lifestyle institute, has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Japan Educational Foundation (JEF). The deal is pending approvals from higher education regulators.

Through LIM, JEF is expanding its portfolio currently consisting of four universities, one online university and nine professional training colleges in Japan, as well as two Parisian educational institutions, one being French fashion school ESMOD.

No changes are planned as a result of the transaction for faculty, staff or students. LIM will continue to operate independently under its current name and campus facilities.

Ron Marshall will remain as president of LIM following the acquisition, reporting directly to the LIM College board of directors, who are also expected to continue in their current capacity.

No financial details or terms of the deal were disclosed in the press release.

In a statement, Marshall said that under JEF’s wing, “LIM will have an expanded global platform and access to additional academic capabilities and financial resources”.

Director of JEF, Yoshinori Yamashita, added: “For 86 years, LIM College has been a leader in preparing students for careers in the fashion industry through outstanding education and experiences as well as important connections in the business.

“We look forward to bringing LIM into the JEF portfolio and realizing the tremendous advantages that LIM's location in the centre of New York City will bring students around the world.”