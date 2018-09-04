New Zealand Fashion Week Wrap Up

New Zealand Fashion Week has come to a close and the event, which ran from August 27 to September 3 offered a showcase of both established and emerging designers.

Started in 2001, by Dame Pieter Stewart NZFW has become a staple of the country’s fashion and beauty industry. Featuring both local and international designers, the aim of the annual presentation is to provide a means for fashion professionals to expand their brand globally.

Attended by over 30,000 guests, NZFW allows attendees and companies to engage with one another and build connections.

Brands featuring in the shows included Ryan Turner, Kathryn Wilson, Jockey, Trelise Cooper, Harris Tapper and Jessica Bridal.

One designer who many took notice of, was Natasha Senior, who at just 14 years old, was awarded the top prize at the YMCA Walk The Line catwalk, taking home a 2000 US dollar scholarship to pursue a career in fashion. The honor was given for a floral garment comprised of swimsuit material and linen organza, which she developed over the course of a year.

The event has been applauded for its commitment to diversity, with local stylist Sammy Salsa telling News Hub it marks a great step forward in the industry.

"[It's] what NZFW is perfect for and that's why we need this showcase; we've got all these amazing young designers coming through the doors and we need this platform [so] they can grow as fashion creatives," she noted.

"If you look at fashion on a global scale, it's a perfect time for a diverse industry within the fashion sector,” she added. “If you look at all the fashion magazine covers out on the stands, [almost] every cover in there is a black woman, and that is something to celebrate."

Another major milestone was the featuring of the event’s first transgender designer Cecilia Kang. South Korean born, she brought her line of Māori-inspired items.

“It's New Zealand designers' goal to showcase their pieces at New Zealand Fashion Week and a dream come true to become a couture designer,” Kang told Māori television.

Māori refers to the Eastern Polynesian language spoken by the indigenous population of New Zealand.

There were also a high degree of young designers who hail from New Zealand that debuted new pieces while continuing to establish themselves as major players in the fashion world - including Maggie Marilyn, Georgia Alice and Wynn Hamlyn.

At 24, Maggie Marilyn founder, Maggie Hewitt has already made an impressive mark on the industry after just two years in business - with items stocked in high-end stores like Net-a-Porter, Bergdorf Goodman and Lane Crawford.

Similarly, Rachel Mills, who launched her namesake brand in 2015, presented pieces from her collection of sustainable items. They are each certified eco-friendly by Global Organic Textile Standard - helping to set a commendable president.

Another young face whose appearance made waves was New Zealand singer Stan Walker, who hit the runway to model looks from Not For You. it marked his first professional outing since having major surgery due to a battle with stomach cancer.

This year marked the start of the event’s partnership with Getty Images, which last month announced its effort to expand NZFW’s global reach.