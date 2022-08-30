Newchic reveals winners of its 2022 fashion contest

Online fashion platform Newchic has named the top four winners of its #ArtYourPossibility Fashion Contest, with each to receive 1,500 dollars to support their careers in fashion.

Unveiled during an Instagram Live, hosted by the contest’s judges Paula Franco, Danielle Sarkissian and Marcos Gonzalez, the winners were revealed to be Scarlet Lacasse, Hyoni Woo, Arron Lam and Ana Lloshi.

Participants for the contest were each asked to submit original designs and descriptions of their inspiration, with each piece to be centred around up to two of the four provided themes.

The platform’s judging panel evaluated submissions based on eight categories, including creativity, design and resourcefulness, alongside an additional public vote.

The top eight selected then took part in video interviews to talk through their journey as a designer, with the public also able to vote among the final selection.

According to Newchic’s press release, this year’s winners reflected a multicultural talent pool that understood the “rising importance of leisurewear”, shown through designs that ranged from workplace attire to gender-neutral pieces.