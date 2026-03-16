Next Gen design competition 2026 opens call for young European creatives

The Next Gen Design Competition 2026 has launched its open call, inviting young designers across Europe to submit projects exploring the theme “Futures Worth Living.” The initiative encourages creatives aged 18 to 35 to develop human-centred design solutions addressing environmental, social and cultural challenges.

Organised by a consortium of European design platforms, the competition aims to support emerging designers working on regenerative, inclusive and sustainable design practices. Fifty selected projects will join the Next Gen Design Cohort 2026, gaining international exposure and professional development opportunities.

Winning projects will be showcased through a travelling exhibition debuting at Mikser Festival before appearing at What Design Can Do Live, Vienna Design Week, Barcelona Design Week and Skopje Design Week later in 2026.

Selected designers will also participate in fully funded residency programmes in partner cities, where they will collaborate on local design challenges during intensive workshops and present their ideas to expert juries. Regional prizes totalling €2,000 per residency will support further development of selected projects, with awards distributed among three winners.

Submissions will be reviewed by an international jury including designers, entrepreneurs and sustainability advocates such as Henriette Waal, Juan Umbert, Nikola Radeljković, Elli Schindler and Emile Smeenk.

Applications are open to designers born, studying or living in Europe. Submissions must be completed through the online application portal by March 24, 2026.

Credits: Next Gen Design

Broader initiative

The competition is part of the broader Next Gen Design initiative, a three-year programme developed by What Design Can Do, designaustria, Barcelona Creativity & Design Foundation, Mikser Festival and Skopje Design Week. The initiative aims to support emerging designers while promoting circular and socially responsible design practices aligned with the goals of the European Green Deal.

Eligible applicants can find submission guidelines and further details on the official competition website.