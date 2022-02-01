Next launches in-house beauty brand Woah

High street retailer Next has developed a new beauty brand with a leading UK skincare development laboratory and manufacturer called Woah.

Available exclusively at Next.co.uk, Woah features 16 vegan skincare products designed to offer a “simple and easy to use step-by-step routine for morning and night”.

Products include micellar water, cleansers, serums, toner, eye cream, face masks and moisturisers, featuring active and essential ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, peptides and rose water, sourced from specialist suppliers.

Image: Next; Woah skincare

In a press release, Next said that Woah skincare has been formulated to work on most skin types and have been independently tested by 60 women over four weeks and include ingredients that are “scientifically proven to be effective”.

The range has been designed to work in tandem with one another, explains Next, covering six skin concerns: calm with cucumber extract, soothe fragranced with eucalyptus oils to soothe tired skin, refresh with bergamot essential oils, fragrance-free brighten products with grapefruit essential oil, restore highlighted by lavender, and hydrate products all with natural rose essential oil.

Image: Next; Woah skincare

Highlights include cooling micellar water, described as being effective but gentle, a moisture boost cream that has a soft lightweight texture to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and a Vitamin C serum that locks in moisture.

Other key products include a fast-absorbing recovery night serum with added retinol to help skin look smoother, plumper and more hydrated, and a multivitamin eye cream packed with active ingredients to help reduce the appearance of fine lines, puffiness and dark circles.

Image: Next; Woah skincare

All the products have been designed to create a step-by-step routine for morning and night. For the morning, Next recommends the refreshing gel cleanser, followed by the brightening toner, hydrating mist, Vitamin C serum, Vitamin C gel moisturiser or moisture boost cream and SPF 30 lotion.

For the evening, the cooling micellar water, alongside the melting cleansing balm or hot cloth cleanser, multivitamin eye cream, recovery night serum and the recovery night cream.

Image: Next; Woah skincare

Woah individual products retail from 8 pounds for micellar water to 18 pounds for the serums. Next also offers various kits including a face cleansing kit for 8 pounds and a three-step evening skincare kit for 32.50 pounds, as well as an ultimate collection for 150 pounds featuring 16 full-sized products worth over 200 pounds.