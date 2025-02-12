Next must remove ad featuring 'unhealthily thin' model

British fashion retailer Next must remove one of its advertisements from its website after a complaint about the model. This was announced today by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the independent British regulator for advertising, after an investigation into a complaint. The complainant found that the model looked "unhealthily thin". The advertisement, which promotes the 'Dark Blue Power Stretch Denim Leggings', has been online since September 2024.

Next explains in the ASA report that the ad was created with care. The company stresses that the image has not been digitally retouched, but the length of the leggings has been adjusted "to keep the focus on the product." The fashion giant also stresses that it uses models "ranging from slim to plus size," and that in the ad in question the model's proportions are "balanced" with her height of 175 centimeters.

Despite this explanation, the British regulator ruled that the ad was not responsible. The regulator ruled today that the pose of the model and the low angle of the camera would make the model look "unhealthily thin". The ASA writes that the model looks "too thin" and states that Next must avoid promoting "unhealthy body standards" in the future. The ad may not be published again in its current form.