Neymar Jr. signs Puma deal

Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr. has signed a deal with sportswear company Puma, as the fashion brand works on competing with competitors Nike and Adidas. With Cristiano Ronaldo signed to Nike and Lionel Messi signed to Adidas, Puma now has a heavyweight soccer star of their own as a brand ambassador. Rumors of Neymar signing with Puma began when he ended his contract with Nike early.

As part of his new contract with Puma, Neymar will wear the Puma King football boot on the pitch and will be an ambassador for Puma products off-pitch. “Neymar Jr. joining our PUMA Family is fantastic”, said Bjørn Gulden, CEO of PUMA, in a statement. “He is one of the best players in the world and extremely influential for the global football and youth culture. We are very excited and look forward to working with him both on and off the pitch."

In a message to his fans on his social media channels entitled “The KING is Back”, Neymar Jr. spoke about the impact that football greats such as Pelé and Maradona have had on his life, and his decision to follow in their footsteps by partnering with PUMA.

“I grew up watching videos of great football legends such as Pelé, Cruyff, Matthäus, Eusébio and Maradona” Neymar Jr. said via Instagram. “These were the KINGs of the pitch, the KINGs of my sport. I wish to bring back the legacy that those athletes created on the pitch. They each played in Puma, and each of them created their magic in The KING.”

He added that, “Every time I lace my boots, my KING boots, I will do anything to achieve all of my dreams to honor my name and that of all those great ones who wore the KING before me. This will be my Puma history. The KING is back!”

Neymar Jr. has won several trophies in Brazil, Spain, and France, as well as the Champions League and Copa Libertadores. He also won the Olympic Gold Medal with the Brazilian National Team in 2016. He has scored 21 goals in 101 matches for Brazil, making him the third highest scorer for his national team.

He currently plays for Paris Saint-German and has won three French league titles, two Coupe de France, and two Coupe la Ligue. He played an important role in leading the club to its first ever Champions League Final in 2020.

photo: courtesy of Puma