NFL taps San Francisco-based designers for Origins collection

The National Football League (NFL) has tapped three San Francisco-based brands to create exclusive pieces for its Origins collection for the upcoming Super Bowl.

The NFL has handpicked three brands, Aaron De La Cruz, Blvck Scvle, and Nostalgia, which it states are “rooted in the San Francisco Bay Area culture,” and tasked them with designing an exclusive line of merchandise that interprets the upcoming Super Bowl through art and design.

Now in its fifth year, ‘Origins: An NFL Collection’ is a leading NFL merchandise initiative designed to bring the spirit of the Super Bowl to life through locally designed, community-driven products that celebrate creativity and culture.

Ashley Daniel, director of consumer products at the NFL, said in a statement: “Origins: An NFL Collection is about creativity meeting community. At Super Bowl LX, we are celebrating not only football but the stories, cultures, and voices that define the San Francisco Bay Area.

“As we enter our fifth year of the programme, this collection offers fans an opportunity to proudly showcase their pride for both the NFL and San Francisco, while being part of a bigger movement that is shaping the future of sports fashion.”

This year’s ‘Origins’ collection aims to capture the “eclectic essence of the San Francisco Bay Area” with a line of street-inspired fanwear, including graphic T-shirts and hoodies, as well as varsity jackets.

Aaron De La Cruz, an artist based in San Francisco, is influenced by family, graffiti, skateboard culture, and architecture, and has designed T-shirts and hoodies, in white, black, and grey, featuring football play patterns.

While contemporary streetwear brand Blvck Scvle, founded in 2007, has brought its dark romantic aesthetic to the collection with boxy cropped T-shirts, crewnecks, and hoodies featuring landmarks from the city, including the Golden Gate Bridge.

The final brand in the collection is Nostalgia, a culture-driven streetwear label founded by Humbert Lee and Jaden Yo-Eco, whose garments are designed to spark memories by being inspired by the past. For the NFL, Nostalgia has designed a vintage-inspired denim and leather Varsity jacket, emblazoned with the Super Bowl date and nostalgic NFL and San Francisco patches, alongside T-shirts and crewnecks.

The NFL will host a one-day-only pop-up event produced by sports and media intellectual property agency No Caller ID in San Francisco on February 5 to highlight the collection. It will take place at NFL Culture Club at The Pearl, the exclusive, immersive destination “where the worlds of sport, art, music, fashion and community converge during Super Bowl LX week”.

For fans outside of San Francisco, select styles from the collection will be sold online at the NFL Shop and on each of the brands’ websites.

The Super Bowl will be played on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and will feature a halftime show headlined by Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny.