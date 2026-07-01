Nic+Zoe launches new sub-brand targeting younger customers

Boston-based women’s clothing brand Nic+Zoe is expanding its brand portfolio with a new sub-brand, NZ by Nic+Zoe, aimed at reaching a younger audience.

NZ by Nic+Zoe will offer a “fresh take on capsule wardrobing,” explains the American womenswear brand, featuring “more youthful” mix-and-match pieces at a more accessible price point.

In a statement, the brand explained that NZ by Nic+Zoe represents a “continued desire for uncomplicated clothing,” and that each piece is grounded in “simplicity and infused with Nic+Zoe’s signature colour, prints, and personality”.

The aim of the introduction is part of a broader business strategy by Nic+Zoe to expand its customer base and increase purchase frequency for everyday wardrobe essentials, while also complementing its mainline collection with a “more casual aesthetic”.

Highlights from the collection include lightweight crinkle cotton button-down shirts, pointelle tanks and tees, dresses, and linen tops and pants.

NZ by Nic+Zoe Credits: Nic+Zoe

The brand expansion coincides with the launch of Hotel Nic+Zoe, a cross-platform marketing concept that includes an in-store experience designed to drive engagement and traffic through immersive storytelling inspired by travel and the French Riviera. The in-store experiential retail experience features a personal “check-in” moment, including offering a key to their "styling room," alongside Hotel Nic+Zoe branded matches and refreshments, and personalised styling sessions with their "style concierge”.

Avra Myers, chief executive of Nic+Zoe, said: “NZ by Nic+Zoe represents an exciting next chapter for our brand. It allows us to welcome a new customer with a fresh, more youthful point of view, while staying true to what has always defined us, effortless style, comfort, and versatility.

“Bringing this launch to life within the world of Hotel NIC+ZOE creates a cohesive, inspiring experience that reflects how our customers want to dress and live today, whether they are travelling around the world, or going from home, to the office, and then out to dinner.”