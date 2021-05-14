Nicce collaborates with Mary Lou

Nicce has unveiled its first ever collaboration with French illustrator and artist Marylou. The collaboration features the artist’s ‘Blossom’ series. The ten-piece collection is comprised of exaggerated and oversized silhouettes that complement the bold and expressive creations of the artist.

Specializing in character design, bold colors and graphic compositions, French Illustrator and Artist Marylou Faure artwork is known for being cheeky and playful style. With the intention of tackling the issues she cares about, Marylou’s career has seen her working on many personal and collaborative projects with global brands that focus on social and ethical issues.

Marylou’s ‘Blossom’ series sees a range of female characters entwined with graphic and abstract flower shapes in bright pink and green colorways. The title for the series references spring, the artist’s favorite season, and the growth and ‘blossoming’ of the characters she depicts. The female form portrayed in the series stretches and struts against tight crops of block colors and floral forms in a world of her own, celebrating female freedom and self-expression.

Marylou’s cheeky characters feature across classic and colorful Nicce silhouettes, clothing that Marylou’s said “is bold, fresh and vibrant, and completely fits with the vibe of the artwork.” Oversized hoodies and tees feature an array of prints applied in both flat and three-dimensional styles for added graphic depth. Color contrast finishes and embroidered detailing feature alongside dipped draw cords to enhance the artworks popping aesthetic.

As part of the collaboration, Marylou has taken over the Nicce headquarters in Bethnal Green with her signature style. ‘Blossom’ murals line the outside walls of the brand’s offices and N-studio event space, and an exhibition of the artist series collection will also be on show.