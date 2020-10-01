Nicce launches Grey Ops

U.K. sportswear brand Nicce has launched their newest capsule collection, which is being hailed as their most technical yet. Titled the Grey Ops collection features 3-D welded pockets, 2-way waterproof central zippers, bungee adjusters and elasticated hems, as well as reflective yarn dyed nylon which is great for sports function.

Nicee wanted to launch a capsule collection as a main feature of their fall/winter 2020 season and to showcase a more experimental side of the brand. The brand saw this capsule collection as a chance to be more expressive and explore more technical fabrications and treatments.

The collection will be carried at nicceclothing.com and will also be stocked at a limited number of retail partners. Although most brands tend to focus on capsule collections as revenue drivers, Nicce sees this capsule as being more about depicting the best expression of Nicce. “Numbers are very limited, so there is no huge dependency of this arm of the collection in business terms,” A representative for the brand said to FashionUnited. “It does however allow us to reach a new consumer and enter into different distribution channels within streetwear and fashion. Elements from these collections will start to be introduced into the mainline collections in future seasons.”

A representative for the brand also told FashionUnited that, “For this particular we are targeting aspiring cool kids who aren’t afraid to draw attention through bold accents in their style, like the fashion streetwear consumers and sneaker enthusiasts.”

Nicce has seen five years of successful growth across Europe, and now they are working on building their customer base within the United States. Currently, the brand counts Urban Outfitters and Nordstrom among their U.S. retail partners.

photos: courtesy of Loft Creative Group