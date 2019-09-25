Nicce launches LA:AV

U.K. sportswear brand Nicce has released their newest capsule collection LA:AV. The collection is inspired by the L.A. skyline at night, with the fall/winter campaign being shot in L.A., taking influence from AV, audio visual, a visual presentation of sound. Details in the collection include iridescent panels, loud color block detailing, and high-visibility taping.

The unisex collection continues the brands 1990's sportswear themes, and introduces other technical design details like reflective tape, introducing statement styles in outerwear and woven pieces. The designs are a mix of both skiwear and 90's influences and offer both functionality and vibrant prints. The designs also glow in the dark.

Price points for the collection range from 37 dollars to 205 dollars. The collection is available at both Urban Outfitters and nicceclothing.com. Nicce was originally founded in London, and is now working on expanding their presence in the United States.

photos: courtesy of Loft Creative Group