Nicki Minaj celebrates new album with Just Don collaboration

Rapper Nicki Minaj has joined forces with the luxury sportswear brand Just Don for a limited edition t-shirt collection.

Released this week, the line debuts ahead of her latest album Queen. Each piece was developed in pairing with sportswear and sneaker designer Don C and features nods to Minaj’s New York upbringing.

The shirts, which display the artwork from her new LP, come in yellow, black, green and blue - with more bared down versions are offered in black and white.

The items are 35 dollars each and with each purchase, fans will be treated to a copy of Queen. Those looking to own the memorabilia will have to act fast as the shirts will only be on sale via www.nickiminajqueen.com until midnight on Thursday.