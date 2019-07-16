Nicki Minaj stirs speculation of Fendi collab

Rapper Nicki Minaj took to her Instagram account to give a glimpse into what could be a collaborative capsule collection with Fendi on July 15.

With a caption saying “All I’ll say is dreams really do come true…#FendiPrintsOn #ThatIsAFendiFakk coming soon,” the musical hip hop artist hints at the possibility of working with the luxury fashion brand.

Though Fendi has not yet commented on the idea of a collaboration, according to WWD, this could be the next partnership with a Millennial-beloved figure, which follows capsule collections such as one featuring a Fendi/Fila logo. The fashion house also recently launched a sunglasses collection in collaboration with South Korean brand Gentle Monster.