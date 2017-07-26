Nicole Miller signs sportswear license

American fashion designer Nicole Miller has signed a diffusion sportswear licensing deal with The Moret Group for the development and distribution of sportswear under the Nicole Miller New York brand.

Set to launch in spring 2018, the first collection will feature multiple categories ranging from knits to jackets and daywear pieces, said the brand, and will take inspiration from the label’s mainline collection and artelier lines, infusing “edgy, masculine elements like clean tailoring lines” with “romantic silhouettes, appliqués, and floral heritage prints”.

Commenting on the brand extension, Miller said: "Sportswear is a fast-growing part of our business at the Artelier level. We've had a lot of success with dresses in our Nicole Miller New York diffusion label, so adding sportswear is the perfect next step for that line. The price point also helps us get in touch with a younger audience that wants to step into the Nicole Miller world.”

Michael Shweky of The Moret Group, added: "We began manufacturing women's activewear and sportswear over 40 years ago, standing behind a commitment to design, quality, and consistency. Nicole Miller is an iconic New York designer, who is known worldwide for her same stance.”

The debut spring 2018 line will debut to buyers in August 2017 and will launch at stores where Nicole Miller New York is sold. Prices will range from 48 dollars for knit tops, 78 dollars and 98 dollars for blouses, and 128 dollars and 148 dollars for jackets.

The Moret Group, owned by Joey Harary, is a multi-divisional company with more than 20 brands producing sportswear, intimates, bags, socks, watches, including Jockey, Paul Frank, and Nautical, and generates over 1 billion dollars in retail sales annually.

Image: via Nicole Miller website