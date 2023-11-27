NIFT fashion marketplace app relaunches with new design

On-demand fashion marketplace app NIFT (Need It For Tonight) has relaunched in London with a brand new user interface to improve the customer experience following feedback from its soft launch in June.

NIFT, founded by duo Simone and Roxanne Oloman, is an on-demand clothing delivery app that offers consumers the chance to have clothing and accessories delivered in as little as 30 to 90 minutes in London.

Since its soft launch in the summer, NIFT has onboarded more than 20 mid-price and luxury brands, including Ganni, Farm Rio, Rixo, Skims, Gucci, Jacquemus, Jimmy Choo, Miu Miu, and Prada, and engaged with its customers to redesign the interface of the app to focus on improved user experience by offering the flexibility to shop by all products, all brands or all stores within the customer’s radius.

This strategic shift realigns with the app's vision of promoting local shopping and allowing customers to find the items they love quicker, explains NIFT in the press release.

The app, available on the App Store and Google Play, utilises a proprietary NIFT software plug-in that allows real-time access to the store’s stock, and upon receipt of the order the retailer can accept via the NIFT shop admin app. The order is then picked up by a rider and delivered to the customer, taking “under 90 minutes from placement to receipt”.

For the deliveries, NIFT uses cargo, push bikes and electric vehicles where possible and is partnering with Ecologi to plant a tree for every order received.