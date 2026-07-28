Nigeria launches initiative to support creative, digital, and innovation economy projects

Organizations in Nigeria are being invited to apply for funding under the Creative, Digital, and Innovation Economy Initiative, a program designed to support projects that strengthen the country's creative and technology sectors through innovation, entrepreneurship, and workforce development.

According to the funding announcement, the initiative seeks proposals from eligible nonprofit organizations and other qualified entities that can implement programs focused on expanding opportunities within Nigeria's creative and digital economy. Priority areas include entrepreneurship, digital skills development, innovation, cultural and creative industries, and initiatives that promote economic growth through technology and creative enterprise.

The program encourages projects that build partnerships among educational institutions, private-sector organizations, government agencies, and community groups. Organizers say successful proposals should demonstrate measurable outcomes, including increased access to training, stronger entrepreneurial ecosystems, and improved opportunities for young professionals and emerging businesses.

Applicants are expected to outline clear implementation plans, budgets, and evaluation methods as part of the selection process. Funding decisions will consider a project's potential impact, organizational capacity, sustainability, and alignment with the initiative's objectives.

The announcement reflects broader efforts to strengthen Nigeria's creative and digital sectors, which have become increasingly important contributors to employment, entrepreneurship, and economic diversification. Government agencies and development organizations have launched multiple initiatives in recent years aimed at improving access to financing, digital infrastructure, and business support for creative and technology-driven enterprises.

Application requirements, eligibility criteria, funding levels, and submission deadlines are outlined in the official call for proposals. Interested organizations are encouraged to review the program guidelines before preparing and submitting applications.