Night launches exclusive menswear on Asos

Luxury nightwear brand Night have launched its debut menswear collection exclusively on Asos following an increase in demand for a men’s offering.

The seven-piece menswear collection includes soft satin robes and satin shirt and trouser pyjama sets in a range of bold colours and patterns, such as navy jacquard, forest green, red candy stripes, as well as two prints, a green crown and a red baroque.

Night said it chose Asos to sell the exclusive menswear collection due to the online retailer already being a wholesale customer for its women’s collection, which has proved “extremely popular” with the Asos customer.

Charlotte Hawthorne, director and head of buying at Night, added in a statement: “Having worked closely with the Asos team we knew there was an appetite for a menswear collection. Our Asos women’s exclusive collection has exceeded our expectations and we are excited for the men’s collection to follow suit.

“Menswear has always been something that we have wanted to branch out into and we are extremely excited to see how the Asos customer responds.”

Night, launched in 2019, with the belief that “every body is beautiful - no exceptions” and have ensured that its luxury collections are inclusive, with its women’s collections designed for UK size 6 to 28.

Night’s exclusive menswear collection at Asos is available in XS to 2XL, with prices starting from 22 pounds.