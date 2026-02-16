Nik Bentel to launch Lidl ‘Trolley Bag’ during LFW

Value supermarket Lidl is once again looking to make its mark on London Fashion Week with a second collaboration with a viral avant-garde designer, Nik Bentel, following the success of its ‘Croissant Handbag’ in September.

The latest creation is the ‘Trolley Bag,’ crafted from industrial stainless steel featuring the traditional Lidl branded handlebar and even a coin keychain fob.

The limited-edition bag will be unveiled at a special Lidl ‘Fresh Drop’ pop-up event during LFW at 19 D’Arblay Street in Soho. The fresh grocery-inspired event will run from February 20 to 21 and has been created in collaboration with Bentel. For fans to nab the statement bag, they will have to try their luck on a specially created ‘fruit machine’.

Lidl x Nik Bentel ‘Trolley Bag’ Credits: Lidl

Nik Bentel, founder of Nik Bentel Studios, said in a statement: “We couldn’t resist the chance to team up with Lidl again, there’s something so exciting about turning the most unexpected items into fashion statements, and it's our bag through and through (pardon the pun).

“The Lidl ‘Trolley Bag’ is our latest twist on the everyday food shop experience and is the ultimate shopping sidekick. It’s playful, practical and made to stand out - whether heading out to the runway or to run errands.”

For those who miss out on the preview event, a limited number of bags will also be available via an exclusive ballot from Nik Bentel’s website on February 26 at 10am.

Commenting on the collaboration, Joanna Gomer, marketing director at Lidl, added: “Our ‘Trolley Bag’ - a reimagination of an everyday shopping essential, is designed for working not just the runway, but the aisles too. Set to turn heads and steal spotlights, you won’t want to miss out on this season’s hottest item.”